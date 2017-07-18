ALIV, The Bahamas’ newest mobile network, recently sponsored the Bahamas National Trust’s (BNT) Eco Camp.

The camp, in its ninth year, was held in Andros from July 7-13 and brought together 13 – 17-year-olds from throughout The Bahamas. This sponsorship is the beginning of a three-year partnership between the BNT and ALIV.

The camp, held at Forfar Field Station in Andros, which is a unique research hub that serves as a model for sustainable living, disconnected the 36 participants from the hustle and bustle of technology and other services one might take for granted and focused their attention on natural resources, conservation, and sustainability.

The campers enjoyed morning birdwatching walks, interactive classroom presentations, boat rides to unique cays, snorkeling coral reefs, a field trip to the Blue Holes National Park and brainstorm sessions to work collaboratively on both an Andros community outreach event and a community project for their home island.

“ALIV is committed to investing in the next generation of environmental leaders in The Bahamas. We affirm this commitment by partnering with outstanding organizations like The Bahamas National Trust. Our company is fully committed to giving back to the communities in which we operate and have ensured that this sustainable corporate philanthropy is the cornerstone of our corporate culture,” Bianca Bethel-Sawyer, ALIV events, marketing and sponsorship manager, said.

“On behalf of the BNT, I wish to express our sincerest gratitude to ALIV for your generous donation toward this year’s eco camp. As a non-profit organization, the BNT has the task of fundraising so that we can continue our efforts in youth development. As we strive to meet our mission and provide services for our community, we rely on the generosity of individuals and businesses like ALIV. Without the assistance and support of community-minded organizations, we cannot contribute to the advancement of our country’s youth,” Portia Sweeting, BNT camp administrator, said.