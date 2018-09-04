Twenty-year-old, Rodman Knowles, was yesterday arraigned before Magistrate Caroline Vogt-Evans, on one count each of murder and attempted murder.

The court heard that on Tuesday June 12 in New Providence, Knowles allegedly did intentionally and unlawfully murder 40-year-old, Bernard Anestor, and attempted to murder Tamiko Major on that same date.

Knowles was not required to enter a plea and not granted bail.

He was subsequently remanded to The Bahamas Department of Corrections (BDOC) until December 5th for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

The Magistrate ordered that Knowles be isolated while at the BDOC as his attorney claimed the murder victim was a prison officer.

Knowles was also the victim of a shooting, and those assailants were already in the BDOC.Â