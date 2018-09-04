Yesterday was the first day back to the classrooms for tens of thousands of students however some campuses were still in repair mode.

Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) President, Belinda Wilson yesterday confirmed this much to the Journal.

“There’s construction going on in the school, there are open trenches, there’s electricity, the yard is full of water, the construction workers are here, there’s heavy equipment in the yard,” she said.

“So it’s not conducive, it’s not safe, it’s not healthy for the students or the teachers,” she added.

“So we’re in discussions now trying to look at how do we find alternate sites so that school can get to some sort of normalcy.”

According to Mrs. Wilson, those teachers were sitting in all morning and officials have been in a meeting trying to resolve matters and looking for possible alternative sites.

However, Mrs. Wilson said the work will take weeks to complete.

“I don’t think the work will be completed at the end of this week,” she said.

“In fact, I was looking at the work and having some discussions. I think the work will not be ready before probably the third or fourth week of October.

“With work that has been done to various schools of this magnitude, there’s definitely a need for at least another six weeks,” she said.

As for the Eva Hilton Primary School, the BUT President said,

“Eva Hilton they had major renovations but the contractors, as we would have discussed with them last week, they cordoned off the areas to prevent the students from moving about in those areas.

“The class rooms were ready, the ones that they were able to use, the children were there, the teachers were working and they’re making the best out of their situation.”

As for schools over in Grand Bahama, Mrs. Wilson said some of those are also still in repair mode.

“Walter Parker in Grand Bahama, they have some work that is being done there, to the physical plant, and so they looked at an alternate site if needed.

“Their school will be dismissed early for the rest of the week to ensure that the contractors finish the work that they’re doing.

“Martin Town Primary School, there’s some work being done there, so I’m going to get an update on their work sometime today,” said the Union leader.

Mrs. Wilson was on a walkabout with the Education Minister, and other officials yesterday visiting several schools, namely C.V. Bethel, H.O. Nash, Eva Hilton, T.G Glover, Doris Johnson, C.R. Walker and A.F. Adderley.