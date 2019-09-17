Cabinet is in discussion about what Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday called a man camp and tent city for Abaco evacuees in hopes that as many of them as possible return home to help rebuild the hurricane torn island.

“The man camp will be able to house all staff personnel who have travelled with their staff so that they can rebuild, clean up the island excreta, but we must also have what we call a tent city,” Dr. Minnis said.

“It’s not like the standard tents that you may be familiar with, but a tent city will have bathroom facilities, each unit will have two bedroom facilities and recreational facility.

“You will also have a facility for police, dining facility and cafeteria facility so it’s really a city.”

He stressed that this is only temporary.

“We feel that it is essential to move the individuals from New Providence back to this environment with everything inclusive of schooling facility,” the prime minister said.

“That can only remain for a certain length of time because after six months to a year, those individuals will become agitated and want to move into different types of facilities.

“Therefore, we will also take that into consideration, also knowing that this is just a transitional phase.”

The prime minister expressed hope that both temporary facilities will be completed soon.

At last count, 2,000 plus evacuees were being housed in 13 shelters across New Providence alone.