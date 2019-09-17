A Surinamese woman was arrested on Sunday at the Bahamas Immigration Detention Center after she was found in possession of dangerous drugs.

According to police, shortly after 11 a.m., the woman arrived in The Bahamas via Copa Airlines from Panama and was refused entry by Bahamas Immigration.

The woman was transported to the Detention Center where she was processed and searched and found in possession of 11 packages of suspected cocaine.

Police said the drugs weighed 10.4 pounds and has a street value of $68,000.

The woman was taken into custody and is expected to be formally charged before in the Magistrateâ€™s Court later this week.