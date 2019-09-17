An early morning shooting yesterday on Johnson Road, just opposite Kelly Lane left a man dead, according to police.

“Once the officers arrived on the scene they met the lifeless body of a male who was standing right here in the parking lot of this apartment complex,” Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash, officer in charge at Central Detective Unit, said.

“The officers contacted EMS who came and pronounced the male deceased on the scene. The only information we are working with is that shortly after 7a.m. the male was in this area, standing.

“We suspect he was waiting on a ride when he was approached by two individuals who were in a Japanese type vehicle. They emerged from the vehicle and opened fire on them. We can tell you that we suspect that the victim is a security officer.

“I don’t know exactly what company he works for, we don’t know the motive for this latest homicide, but we are appealing to members of the public who live in this area to and were passing during the time of the incident to contact police.”

Investigations are ongoing.