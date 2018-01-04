Two men were formally charged yesterday for robbing a Meat Mart on New Year’s Eve.

Twenty- year old Teiko Moss and 22 year old Janvone Rolle, both of Crooked Island Street were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Joyanne Ferguson-Pratt.

According to court documents, the two men entered Hurry Hurry Meat Mart on Poinciana Drive shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 31,st brandishing an imitation Black 9mm Taurus P1-111. It is alleged that they robbed the Meat Mart of $410, which was the property of Andrew Sinclair.

It is further alleged that as the men attempted to leave, an employee confronted them armed with a licensed shotgun.

The men then reportedly locked themselves into a walk-in freezer until police officers arrived and were subsequently arrested. Police seized the imitation firearm and the stolen cash was recovered.

Moss and Rolle were also charged with one count of receiving $410, and one count of possession of an imitation firearm.

They were not required to enter a plea and were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until February 28th when they return for a Voluntary Bill of Indictment.

Tiako Moss is represented by Attorney Devard Francis. Janvone Rolle had no representation.

In another robbery incident, on December 2nd Jahfin Osis armed with a handgun robbed Chances Games employee Andenecia Smith of $1,418.57.

Osis was apprehended and Ms. Smith’s money was returned.

Brought before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt, Osis was charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm.

He was not required to enter a plea and his matter was also adjourned until February 28th where he too may return for a voluntary bill of indictment.

Osis had no representation.