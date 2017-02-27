Amnesty International has highlighted, for the first time ever, concerns about infringements upon the right to privacy of citizens in The Bahamas.

The report notes that local human rights groups have expressed fear regarding government surveillance online and made specific reference of the supreme court ruling that Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald had breached the constitutional rights to privacy and to freedom of expression of members of environmental group save the bays (STB).

The report additionally highlighted that members of STB had been granted precautionary measures by Inter-American commission on human rights (IACHR) following threats against their lives and personal integrity because of their work as human rights defenders.

The 2016/2017 report also added a new section on discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex people, and highlighted the failed gender equality referendum, noting that, the result maintained inequality in Bahamian laws so that women and men pass on citizenship to their children and spouses in different ways.

They added the result put at risk the citizenship rights of families, in particular the risk of separation of families with diverse nationalities or children born outside of the Bahamas to Bahamian parents.

The report also noted that, “widespread ill-treatment and other abuses against irregular migrants from countries including Haiti and Cuba continued.”

The globally respected annual report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the state of human rights around the world, covering 159 countries.