The murder count increased by another one after a shooting victim died in hospital, on Wednesday after being shot outside a home in April.
The victim was reportedly one of four men standing outside a home on Jumbey Street, Pinewood Gardens, after 11:00pm on Saturday, April 28th when a gunman approached them, opened fire, hitting all of the men before running away.
Police confirmed on Thursday that the victim died as a result of his injuries.
Police also investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident which occurred on Wulff Road and Kemp Road shortly after 4:00am, yesterday.
According to reports, a male received gunshot injuries to his stomach and was transported to hospital and is listed in serious but stable condition.
Investigations are ongoing.
Police also investigating a traffic fatality that has left an adult male dead.
Reports are that after 9:00pm Tuesday a man was walking on Madeira Street when he was struck by a white Ford Explorer jeep. He was transported to hospital with serious injuries
On Wednesday the man succumbed to those injuries as a result of the accident.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, and is assisting police with their investigations.