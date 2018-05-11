The murder count increased by another one after a shooting victim died in hospital, on Wednesday after being shot outside a home in April.

The victim was reportedly one of four men standing outside a home on Jumbey Street, Pinewood Gardens, after 11:00pm on Saturday, April 28th when a gunman approached them, opened fire, hitting all of the men before running away.

Police confirmed on Thursday that the victim died as a result of his injuries.

Police also investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident which occurred on Wulff Road and Kemp Road shortly after 4:00am, yesterday.

According to reports, a male received gunshot injuries to his stomach and was transported to hospital and is listed in serious but stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing.

Police also investigating a traffic fatality that has left an adult male dead.

Reports are that after 9:00pm Tuesday a man was walking on Madeira Street when he was struck by a white Ford Explorer jeep. He was transported to hospital with serious injuries

On Wednesday the man succumbed to those injuries as a result of the accident.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, and is assisting police with their investigations.