Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis is promising a much need economic boost in the Grand Bahama and 30 new jobs, as the island’s economy was dealt a significant blow after Hurricane Irma.

Dr. Minnis’ comments came during a visit to the island this past weekend.

The visit presented an opportunity to continue discussions with a number of businesses and potential investment partners, who have exhibited keen interest in the economic recovery of Grand Bahama.

“We had a productive meeting with the Grand Bahama Port Authority and discussed several matters which will have a positive impact on the island’s economy,” Dr. Minnis said.

“We are committed to working with the GBPA in order to eliminate all road blocks to investment. We are dedicated to streamlining our investment process with the first step being the creation of an Investment Unit in Grand Bahama.

“Our government will review our immigration, customs, and exchange control policies with a view to creating a formula to making it easier to invest and do business in Grand Bahama.

“The government is focused on the redevelopment of the Our Lucaya

Strip. We recognize the urgency of this matter and my colleagues and I are working diligently to complete the best deal.

“Grand Bahama requires more than just the re-opening of the hotel strip. We must revive our entire tourism product therefore, our discussion with the owner and potential partners are

with a view to transforming the property into the first step of an innovative and unique destination for Grand Bahama.”

The prime minister also announced the launch of the first in a series of entrepreneurship programs starting with an apiary or honey production program.

This program, starting October 26, “will guarantee 30 young people the opportunity to start their own honey production business,” Dr. Minnis said.

The prime minister added that the government is committed to ensuring that the existing jobs on the strip remain.

To this end, the government will continue its aggressive discussions until it can unveil its plan for a new tourism product and new destination.