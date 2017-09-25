After almost four years, police officers who worked those 12 hour shifts will receive their overtime payment.

In an interview with The Bahama Journal on Friday, Police Staff Association Chairman Sonny Miller said police officers have received confirmation that the payout would come sometime this week.

“We’ve gotten confirmation however, what we’re following up on at this time is the payment for the officers that had left the job prior to the first payment being made. We want to ensure that they’re not left off this time in particular because we don’t want to leave anyone behind,” Miller said.

He added that all officers worked hard and earned their pay.

Miller said the payment will go to almost all the officers in New Providence who worked those 12 hour shifts back in 2013 and 2014.

He said there is however no determination as to what the dollar value is that the officers will be paid.

“There was one set figure and we know that we will be getting a portion of it,” Miller said.

He added that they’re appreciative of the payment and won’t make a fuss over not having all the money at one time, as much as they’d like to have it.

The Police Staff Association received the news of their payment back in April while the Christie administration was on the campaign trail.

Their first payment was in May of this year with more than 1,000 police officers receiving payments.

Deputy Prime Minister K. Peter Turnquest told The Bahama Journal back in May that the government paid police officers a total of $2.17 million for overtime.

When Miller was asked about the manpower audit going on in the Royal Bahamas Police Force he said, “From our avenue, our major concern is the welfare of our officers and we don’t see anything he said as infringing on the rights of our members.”

Miller added that they will monitor everything closely as time progresses, but their only job is to ensure the welfare of their officers not to question the minister or government unless their member’s rights are infringed upon.

“We look forward to these new initiatives and where we can assist we will because as long as the public is safe and happy then the police are taken care of,” Miller said.