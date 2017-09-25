The 12th United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization International Hydrological Programme (UNESCO-IHP) and Meeting of National Committees and Focal Points concluded Wednesday, September 20, with a commitment to form a UB-based Committee under the Ministry of Education.

The national committee at the University of the Bahamas (UB), upon formation, will undertake initiatives to advance improved local water resources management through, for example, water resources education, water-related research, and water governance.

Furthermore, at the meeting, a UNESCO-IHP resolution was formally adopted to assist Caribbean nations affected by recent hurricanes. The adoption will address water resources supply and related infrastructure concerns regarding water security for the affected areas, specifically “technical” expertise.

Delegates at the meeting agreed that climate adaptation and climate change mitigation of important water infrastructures are a particular requirement to avoid the repeat adverse effects of hurricanes and/or storm surges related to tropical storms.

The meeting, held at the British Colonial Hilton from September 18 thru 20, brought together over 60 international delegates representing the Caribbean and South and Central America.

The purpose of the meeting was to agree on resolutions for implementation of the IHP in Latin America and the Caribbean in the framework of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and to discuss ways to achieve water security for small island developing states.