Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Deputy Leader Chris Mortimer came to the defense of Grand Bahama, stating that the government’s response to the withdrawal of the Wynn Group’s bid to purchase the Grand Lucayan Resort is forcing history to repeat itself with Grand Bahamians.

In a press release yesterday, the deputy leader referenced ‘unfortunate events’ the island has seen in recent years including several major hurricanes that hit the island.

“The recent media reports surrounding the breakdown of negotiations for the sale of hotels on the Lucayan Strip on Grand Bahama are just the latest in series of unfortunate events for the island and its residents,” Mr. Mortimer said.

“The passage of the hurricanes in 2004 and 2005 did irreparable damage to the Grand Bahama economy, sending thousands of Bahamians to the unemployment line when the Royal Oasis resort closed its doors.

“Since then, the island has struggled to regain its footing and its residents though promised help and hope by successive governments have for the most part, been left to fend for themselves.

“Now, under this new administration – five members of which represent Grand Bahama – it appears that history is once again about to repeat itself.”

As the Wynn Group recently revealed that it was pulling out of the bid to purchase the Grand Lucayan, Mr. Mortimer said that in itself raised questions that need answers.

“The withdrawal of the Wynn Group from the ongoing talks is telling in many ways and raises some very important questions including one obvious one: Why would the front runner for the purchase suddenly abandon the negotiations in which it has invested so much time and money into over the past many months?

Mr. Mortimer suggested in his statement, the government’s lack of transparency regarding the sale of the resort.

“Equally troubling has been the government’s response,” he said.

“When speculation about the viability of the talks broke last week, the Minnis administration, whose entire campaign was run on transparency, missed an opportunity to frankly and honestly address the situation.

“Instead, they attempted to deflect from the ensuing complications by promising an announcement soon.”

Mr. Mortimer further suggested that because the Free National Movement (FNM) was victorious at the polls in Grand Bahama, every effort should be made to protect the people’s interest.

“During the last electoral cycle, Grand Bahama showed overwhelming support for the Free National Movement sending all five of its nominated candidates to Parliament,” he said.

“It is the responsibility of these five individuals to do everything in their power to protect the interests of the men and women who voted for them.

“Now, more than ever, Grand Bahamians deserve honest, transparent communication. They deserve a road map detailing the government’s plans to rescue GB from the precipice of economic decline. They deserve real help and hope and not just more empty promises.”

Last Wednesday, Paul Wynn, CEO of the Wynn Group, a company based in Toronto, Canada pulled out of the bid to purchase the Grand Lucayan Resort.

The Wynn Group’s negotiation came under the Christie administration earlier this year.