The Royal Bahamas Defence Force Rangers Programme received a major boost on Saturday past as 230 young people successfully graduated from their Rangers recruit training program.

The Passing Out Parade Ceremony for the nation builders took place at the Defence Force Coral Harbour Base on May 25th where Defence Force Rangers Cadets, both male and female, accepted the challenge to raise the standard of excellence in discipline, dedication and determination.

The Rangers program boasts approximately 1,500 high school students and is currently active in New Providence and six Family Islands. With the programme having expanded its reach with government and private high schools, these promising young people are being exposed to a diversity of life-learning skills and opportunities.

Bringing remarks on behalf of the Honourable Minister of National Security, the Honourable Marvin Dames, for the occasion was Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of National Security, Ms. Lisa Adderley, who listed some of the many opportunities available for the young Rangers.

“This summer, Rangers will participate in bread and pastry making course, introduction to photojournalism, introduction to foreign languages, inclusive of Creole, Spanish and Mandarin, a band camp and leadership training which will be facilitated on the island of Andros,” said Ms. Adderley.”

A total of thirty-five (35) Rangers from New Providence and the family Islands will be travelling to Hocking College in Nelsonville, Ohio, for a Ten-day Skills Training Camp in the area of renewable energy, welding, heavy equipment maintenance, small engine repairs, dental hygiene, medical assistant, sound engineering and website and graphic design.

Scores of parents and family members in attendance were entertained by the Rangers Flagettes, the Rangers Physical Fitness team and the Rangers Drill Team. The Rangers Band provided entertainment and music for the occasion. The ceremony culminated with presentation of awards and certificates for academic achievement and leadership recognition to the students.

Receiving the Ministry of National Security Award for Exemplary Character and Leadership was Jedidiah Cox from the C.R. Walker Senior High School.

Rangers Cadets Chernique Anderson, Sia Wright, Kenrick McPhee Patience Rolle and Roosevelt Rodgers were recipients of the Commander Defence Force Academic Achievement Award for attaining a GPA of 3.50 and above. The Rangers Director Award was presented to Fernando Duncan of the A.F. Adderley Junior High School.