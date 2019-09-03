United States Coast Guard helicopters airlifted 12 persons from Abaco on Monday afternoon.

According to a statement issued by the U.S. Embassy, the U.S. government coordinated wider relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas.

“The U.S. government will be providing overflight support to collect imagery of critical infrastructure to provide to the Bahamian government to assist in its response efforts,” the statement said.

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Stephanie Bowers said there were no reports of Americans injured and the American Embassy is in communication with local authorities, hotels, and shelters to keep track of any requests for assistance from U.S. citizens in The Bahamas.

“U.S. Coast Guard helicopters are currently evacuating injured out of Marsh Harbour. We are simultaneously working with Bahamian authorities to launch humanitarian relief efforts as soon as it safe to do so,” Bowers added.

The National Emergency Management Agency requested a huge list of items including 1,000 cots and hygiene kits, 500 portable single-burner stoves and 24 sets of portable outdoor lamps.

The U.S. Embassy has been providing emergency messages, contact information for local authorities, locations of shelters and other information to U.S. citizens both directly and via social media.

