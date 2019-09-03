Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced yesterday that Abaco has five confirmed deaths due to catastrophic Hurricane Dorian.

He added that the country is in the midst of “an historic tragedy,” while addressing a press conference at the National Emergency Management Agency headquarters.

“Teams will go to Abaco as soon as possible for a full and proper assessment and identification,” Dr. Minnis said.

“We are going to be very careful about reporting such information, which should only come through the official channel and be verified by the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF).”

According to the prime minister, initial reports that came out of Abaco indicated that the devastation is “unprecedented and extensive”.

“The images and videos we are seeing are heartbreaking. Many homes, businesses and other buildings completely or partially destroyed,” he said.

“There is an extraordinary amount of flooding and damage to infrastructure. I wish to report that the United States Guard is already on the ground in Abaco and has rescued a number of injured individuals.”

Critically injured individuals are being taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) in the capital.

The goal now, he said, is search, rescue and recovery.

As for fake news reports circulating on social media, the prime minister asked members of the public to be careful of what they resend as it distresses worried family members and loved ones.

Dr. Minnis said the government is continuing to monitor the events in Abaco and Grand Bahama as well as Bimini and the Berry Islands.

While the all clear has been given to New Providence, Andros and Eleuthera, he still advised residents to be careful as they move about.

Sometime today the prime minister is set to conduct an overflight over those affected islands.

After that, the nation will receive a report on the degree of devastation.

