Minister of State for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson told The Bahama Journal yesterday that he received reports of people being trapped in their homes as that island contends with its own hurricane-related challenges.

At last report, Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Michael Pintard was battling at least 20 feet of water inside his South Bahamia home.

A video posted on social media showed the ground floor of the minister’s two story home completely flooded with the waves hitting his kitchen window.

According to Minister Pintard’s assessment, his neighbors are in a far worse situation.

However, Minister Thompson said the weather prevented rescue teams from providing any assistance.

“There are parts of the island that is completely cut off. We have severe flooding in the over the bridge area, Lady Lake, Freeport Ridge, Derby, Sunset, and Regency Park,” he said.

Minister Thompson added that a number of facilities have also been compromised.

“We also had to rescue the children from the children’s home and take them to shelters,” he said.

“We have one shelter that is partially compromised. So, we have organized transportation to move those persons out.”

Grand Bahama residents are encouraged to remain patient and get to the highest point in their homes.

