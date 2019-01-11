Over a million dollars in suspected marijuana seized on Wednesday in two separate incidents and as a result two men are in police custody.

Police are investigating some 1,200 pounds of suspected marijuana that was recovered in southeastern New Providence.

According police reports, the first incident of seizure took place shortly after 8:00pm Wednesday when Drug Enforcement Officers, acting on intelligence, went to a residence on St. Bart’s Road, Golden Gates.

Upon arrival, officers met a male standing near a white van. Seeing the officers the male ran from the yard, and escaped the police.

Officers conducted a search of the van and recovered 19 crocus sacks and one taped package with suspected marijuana, weighing in at 545 pounds, with an estimated street value of $545,000.00.

Two men who were also at the residence, at the time of the search, were taken into police custody.

They are expected to appear before a magistrate court next week to be formally charged.

In separate incident, about an hour later, according to reports, DEU officers, again acting on information, conducted a search of a property at Williams Drive, off Cowpen Road, around 9pm and discovered behind a building 26 crocus sacks and a cooler containing 656 pounds of suspected marijuana.

The drugs, according to police, have an estimated street value of $656,000.00.

Police said no arrest was made in this incident. Investigations are ongoing.

Police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding a stabbing incident, which has left a 22-year-old female in hospital.