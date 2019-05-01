As promised, Labour Minister Dion Foulkes has signed off on strike certificates for both the line staff and managerial unions of the Water and Sewerage Corporation.

This follows months of tension between union members on a number of issues.

The certificate gives the two the green light to take such action if necessary, and this amid ongoing tension with WSC executives.

Minister Foulkes said, “I had discussion with the Attorney General’s office and also with the Director of Labour and also with the Executive Chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation to come to a determination.”

“we thought that was the right thing to do.”, he added.

Despite, having the paperwork in hand, the minister is hoping that the unions do not rush to action.

He said, “I want to encourage both sides to lease sit down and talk, to give it a little bit and see if you can reach a resolution to the issues on both sides. “

“The supply of water is a necessity to the residents of The Bahamas, here in New Providence and the family islands, and the government is very concerned. The prime minister is very concerned about the consistency of the supply of water to all of our residents.”, he added.

“We really wish to impress upon both sides. There has been an improvement in the relationship between the unions and management, and the board. We would like to see that relationship develop into a very friendly relationship where both sides can reach an amicable conclusion.”, he said.

The unions recently staged a two-day sit out decrying a number of grievances with WSC officials.

WSC Chairman Adrian Gibson has since fired back, charging that it was an illegal strike that included acts of sabotage which the unions have denied.

