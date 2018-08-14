The Water and Sewerage Corporation(WSC), distancing itself from all assertions that its Malcolm Park improvement works is related to the recent conch poisoning cases in New Providence.

The WSC said it’s been deliberate in its efforts to ensure the availability of clean, potable water at Arawak Cay, Potter’s Cay Dock and the Montagu Ramp

Several years ago, the Corporation said, it installed the necessary infrastructure to ensure that potable water is readily available at these locations.

In addition, the WSC has been systematic in its works at the Malcolm Park location, where, before any construction works began, preliminary works were undertaken to ensure no contamination, or cross contamination exist at or around the area.

The WSC is awaiting the results from the Department of Environmental Health Services’ resampling, to check for the presence of any viruses in an area from Montague to Arawak Cay.