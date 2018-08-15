The Cabinet of the Bahamas has fired the Board of Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) for making a decision that is not in the national interest.

The Journal has confirmed that the termination of the Board came about as a result of a complaint that there was an attempt to purchase technology for the use of the Company which was too old.

It is alleged that some form of corruption was involved in the acquisition which was reported to the government.

A source said, “the Prime Minister who is serious of wiping out any form of corruption in government took a dim view on this matter and has decided to take decisive action.”

The Minister of Works, Desmond Bannister who is responsible for BPL is expected to make a formal statement on the matter today.

Opposition Leader Philip Davis yesterday expressed concern following reports that the entire Board of Bahamas Power and Light has either resigned or been dismissed.

In light of such claims, Mr. Davis, said he reached out to the Prime Minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis to hear for himself the reasoning behind it.

Mr. Davis is questioning what’s the back story. “ Has corruption been uncovered and is incompetence the reason?” he asked.

The PLP leader said he has spoken with the Union’s leadership and they too are very concerned.

It is understood that a new Board could be appointed as early as Friday.