Categorized | National News

BPL BOARD FIRED

Posted on 15 August 2018. by Jones Bahamas

The Cabinet of the Bahamas has fired the Board of Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) for making  a decision that is not in the national interest.

The  Journal  has confirmed that the termination of the Board came about as a result of a complaint that there was an attempt to  purchase technology for the use of the Company which was too old.

  It is alleged that some form of corruption was involved in the acquisition which was reported to the government.

   A source  said, “the Prime Minister who is serious of wiping out any form of corruption in government took a dim view on this matter and has decided to take decisive action.”

The Minister of Works, Desmond Bannister who is responsible for BPL is expected to make a formal statement on the matter today.

  Opposition Leader Philip Davis  yesterday expressed  concern following reports that the entire Board of Bahamas Power and Light has either resigned or  been dismissed.

In light of such claims, Mr. Davis, said he  reached out to the Prime Minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis  to hear for himself the reasoning behind it.

Mr. Davis is questioning what’s the back story. “ Has corruption been uncovered and is incompetence the reason?” he asked. 

The PLP  leader  said he  has  spoken with the Union’s leadership and they too are very concerned.

It is understood that a new Board could be appointed as early as Friday.

Written by Jones Bahamas

View all posts by Jones Bahamas

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Watch JCN Channel 14 Shows

Jcn Channel 14

Sign in now to see your channels and recommendations!

Join Us on Facebook