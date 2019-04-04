Irate Water and Sewerage workers last night upped the ante on their industrial action, engaging in what the Corporation’s Executive Chairman Adrian Gibson castigated as sabotage.

As Mr. Gibson explained in the House of Assembly yesterday morning, following Tuesday’s “illegal strike action” there was a shutdown of water supply throughout New Providence.

“Throughout the night, pressure regulating valve alarms were going off across New Providence.”

“This indicated that pressure regulating vales were being shut off throughout the island and it concerted an intentional effort to disrupt the water supply.”

“Additionally, persons threw stones and rocks into the valves to cause irreparable damage, major cost to WSC, and untold hardship to our customers,” he said.

The affected areas – Wulff Road, Prince Charles Drive, Solider Road, Fox Hill, Elizabeth Estates, Bains Town, Palmadale, PMH, Doctors Hospital and Baha Mar a long with pockets of southern, central and western New Providence.

According to the Executive Chairman, the sewer network was also tampered with at Arawak Cay, Chippingham as well as Pinewood Gardens.

“We have mobilized emergency teams who are traveling to the various sites with police escorts and are restoring the supply.”

“Mr. Speaker, these fallacious acts of sabotage, criminality and sick efforts to terrorize and inflict hardship on Bahamians and residents come on the heels of condemnable and incendiary utterances made elsewhere.”

“This has become a national security issue and is an attempt to cause damage to WSC’s standings, it is simply unpatriotic,” the Executive Chairman said.

The matter said Mr. Gibson has been referred to the police, who have also been reviewing footage and taking statements from Security Officers after a truck entered the back gate of WSC’s compound Monday night.

According to the Executive Chairman, the truck driver chained the gate and knocked out a security camera.

“Any employee found to have tampered with the water supply will be summarily dismissed and referred to the police. This type of behavior will not be tolerated,” he said.

