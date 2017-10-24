Radioactive substances have the potential to be highly dangerous and naturally the movement of such products and chemicals are vital to the safety of any country.

This information was revealed in a three day workshop staged by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Environmental Health along with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The IAEA mission is to assist in establishing and maintaining the national inventory and developing national strategy for safe management and regulatory control of radiation sources

The Bahamas joined the IAEA in January 2014 with the commitment to control radioactive sources in the country safely.

Deputy Permanent Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Eugene Newry said, “Radioactive sources in the Bahamas are used for several beneficial purposes in areas such as health, industry, research and agriculture in both private and public sectors.”

The IAEA’s workshop will train and educate personnel from various ministries, such as Ministry of Health, Ministry of Environment Health and Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the importance of regulatory infrastructure of radiation source control, the methodology of management and inventory of radioactive sources.