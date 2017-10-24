Former Minister of Immigration Fred Mitchell says the government’s decision to appoint an independent commission for the granting of citizenship may require an amendment to the constitution.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said on Sunday that his government will establish an independent Commission to approve citizenship applications while speaking at a service of the Haitian Metropolitan Church of the Nazarene.

However, while appearing as a guest on the Love 97 Radio Program “On Point” , Mr. Mitchell said the issue isn’t as straight forward as it seems and may require adjustment to the law to make it a reality.

“The question is we would have to see the legislation. The devil is in the details; can the government derogate from the power the constitution gives to the government.

“A delegate can’t delegate, the constitution gives you the power, at the moment , it says the minister and the minister is the conduit to the cabinet.

“My view is that you can have a committee of the cabinet, but the minister should just be the minister

“ I want to look very carefully at what the legislation may say because as I read it now, the constitution does say parliament by law prescribes how citizenship can be granted. It does not allow as far as I can tell you to delegate it to some other body.

“It was always envisioned to be a decision of the government. Now the government in my view can mean the minister, the cabinet committee, but it should always be subject to the political authority.,” Mr. Mitchell said.