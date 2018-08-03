The Ministry of National Security, the Inter American Development Bank (IDB) and the Bahamas Technical Vocational Institute (BTVI) have signed a contract for the work release training and certification of 600 inmates and 7 correctional officers in a variety of disciplines.

This, as National Security Minister Marvin Dames outlined in his 2018/2019 budget communication the government’s plan to transform The Bahamas Department of Corrections from punitive to a correctional facility.

The work release program sponsored by the IDB involves less that 3 per cent of the prison population.

“The targeted areas of this BTVI training will include auto mechanics, electrical instillation, pluming, carpentry, garment manufacturing and information technology.”

“The training courses will use existing curricular and participants will be assessed by instructors at the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute in a manner commensurate with students on the main campus,” Mr. Dames said.

BTVI President Robert Robertson expressed his confidence in this new work force initiative.

He said, “this is certainly a landscape change in respect to The Bahamas and how we address the skills gap. We are looking forward to welcoming the students and the correctional officers to the program.”

“There’s a lot of work to do over the next two years and we’re confident that we we’re able to do that and we’re confident that we can make sure that these young people as they come back into society and back into the work force have the kind of skills that will help them to adjust properly and be a contributor to the economy.”

IDB representative Michael Nelson said this initiative is part of a $3.4 million component of the Citizen’s Security and Justice Project.

“The component is entitled the reintegration and rehabilitation of offenders. So we are especially pleased to see that a local training institute in the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute is taking the lead in offering these critical skills in offering and training particularly in this vulnerable population, Mr. Nelson said.

Mr. Dames said the government is committed to the transformation of The Bahamas Department of Corrections.