A police officer expected to be arraigned before the magistrate’s court today in connection with a drug bust at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA).

Police reports indicate that shortly before 1:00pm, yesterday, Drug Enforcement officers, conducted a search of a charter aircraft at LPIA, with six persons onboard.

Upon checking the suitcase believed to be the property of the officer, three kilos of suspected cocaine were discovered.

The weight of the cocaine was 8 lbs. valued at $53,000.00.

In a separate incident, shortly before 11:00am, yesterday, Drug Enforcement Unit officers conducted a search of a home at Elmer Close off Sea Breeze Lane, and recovered two crocus bags which contained 20 packages of suspected marijuana.

An adult man of the home was taken into custody and will be arraigned before magistrate’s court.

The weight of marijuana was 70 lbs. valued at $70,000.

Police also investigating an armed robbery in the capital and is seeking the public’s assistance in solving the crime which occurred shortly after 11:00am yesterday.

Police said three men armed with firearms, entered a food store on the corner of East and Fowler streets, held employees at bay and robbed the establishment of cash before getting into a black vehicle and getting away.

Investigations are ongoing.