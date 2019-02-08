Standing before Magistrate Samuel McKinney yesterday were three women accused of a litany of fraud related charges including stealing from Message of Hope Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Shandera Knowles and Nikia Anderson-Sands, both 28 along with 21-year-old Shawnta Adderley, were formally charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit fraud by false pretenses, fraud by false pretenses, possession of forged documents and uttering false documents.

The court heard how on December 21, 2018, the trio, conspired to commit fraud by false pretenses.

On the same date it is alleged that they were in possession of a forged document namely a Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) cheque drawn on the account of Message of Hope Seventh Day Adventist Church, committed fraud by false pretenses by obtaining $7,000 from TheÂ Bank of The Bahamas and uttered a false document,Â RBC cheque of $7,000 also from Message of Hope Church.

The women pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Nikia Anderson-Sands was also arraigned on separate charges.

It is alleged that she conspired to commit fraud by false pretenses, obtained $6,000 from The Bank of The Bahamas by means of false pretenses, was in possession of a forged document and acquired $6,000 part proceeds of criminal conduct.

She too pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The women were not granted bail;Â however they can apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

They were subsequently remanded to The Bahamas Department of Corrections until April 8thÂ for trial.Â

Allegations of fraud also on 55-year-old, insurance agent, Bradley Ferguson.

The Ivanhoe Road, Mackey Street resident, faced 24 such counts – six counts each of falsification of accounts, stealing by reason of employment, possession of forged documents and uttering a forged document.

The accused, an employee of Atlantic Medical Insurance, allegedly obtained $3,223.14 from seven policy holders.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges but one count â€“ falsification of accounts.

He was not granted bail; however, he can apply to the Supreme court for bail.

The matter was adjourned until March 25thÂ for trial.

He was represented by Monique Gomez.