Categorized | National News

Man Charged With killing In The Course Of Dangerous Driving

Posted on 08 February 2019. by Jones Bahamas

A Haitian man was arraigned yesterday afternoon before Magistrate Carolyn Vogt Evans for allegedly killing in the course of dangerous driving.

The court heard how on Saturday January 26th, 2019, about 12:51 am, 38-year- old- Salvales Fleurius of Farrington Road, drove a vehicle, causing the death of Michael Noelus.

Fleurius was also charged with removing a motor vehicle without the consent of itsÂ  owner â€“ Patrick Sturrup. He was also charged with driving while not covered against third party risk, and fraudulent use of license plates.

He pleaded not guilty to all, but one â€“ driving while not covered against third party risk.

The matter is adjourned until April 5th where he will be re-arraigned with an interpreter present.Â 

Written by Jones Bahamas

View all posts by Jones Bahamas

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Watch JCN Channel 14 Shows

Jcn Channel 14

Sign in now to see your channels and recommendations!

Join Us on Facebook