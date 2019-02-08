A Haitian man was arraigned yesterday afternoon before Magistrate Carolyn Vogt Evans for allegedly killing in the course of dangerous driving.

The court heard how on Saturday January 26th, 2019, about 12:51 am, 38-year- old- Salvales Fleurius of Farrington Road, drove a vehicle, causing the death of Michael Noelus.

Fleurius was also charged with removing a motor vehicle without the consent of itsÂ owner â€“ Patrick Sturrup. He was also charged with driving while not covered against third party risk, and fraudulent use of license plates.

He pleaded not guilty to all, but one â€“ driving while not covered against third party risk.

The matter is adjourned until April 5th where he will be re-arraigned with an interpreter present.Â