President of the Bahamas Union of Teachers Belinda Wilson said yesterday that she is most certainly running again for President in the upcoming BUT Elections on June 13th, 2019. She said that she was busy campaigning yesterday is on the campaign trail.

Mrs. Wilson said that negotiations for the new industrial agreement will begin on Tuesday, May 14th, saying that in her experience, negotiations will take anywhere from nine to twelve months to complete.

She said that the Agreement that they are presently under expired since June 30, 2018. The Union has presented an agreement to the government for June 2018 to June 2021.

When asked what the BUT is looking for in the new Industrial Agreement, she stated, â€œweâ€™re definitely looking for policy changes in Education as it relates to the Curriculum; as it relates to health and safety, for school repairs to be done on a more timely basis.

She said that the Union is also proposing an increase in the entry level salary of teachers of trained teachers. She advised that presently, an entry level teacherâ€™s salary is $25,200 per annum.