Senior Officers of The Royal Bahamas Police force along with members of The Bahamas Christian Council conducted a walk about in White’s Addition Kemp Road yesterday following a double homicide.

According to Police Commissioner Anthony Ferguson, the RBPF is in control of criminal activity in New Providence.

“Members of the public need not fear, there’s only one Royal Bahamas Police Force despite the fact that you may have persons from social media which in a habit that we picked up in recent years, where as soon a somebody is injured, persons put cameras on people lying in the road and then send it viral.

“Then they add voice to it. I think the Bahamian people need to be very aware of those things because it sends fear in the community,” he said.

Commissioner Ferguson stressed that the police have these two incidents under control.

For those residents who called for police presence to be beefed up in the area, Commissioner Ferguson said adequate police are distributed through the island.

“Whether it’s this location, another location, Police Officers in great numbers were out last night. Sometimes you are not able to predict some things, but you have to keep working with it, it’s a partnership.”

“It goes along with members of the community, when you see things you need to report it, whether it’s anonymously or not, we have the means and the mechanism to deal with it,” he said.

Christian Council President Bishop Delton Fernander said the Council was present to pray with some of the residents following the incident.

He added that the Council is concerned with the recent spree in criminal activity. He added that he thinks Bahamians fear crime because of these incidents.

“When things like this happen, it increases the fear, so no matter what happened before this incident, people are worried.

“We are about to leave here and go and pray at the dock and that’s a place where people frequent.

One of our Pastors said he was there the night before, just having a piece of fish and if this can be the way an evening can end; there’s a fear,” Bishop Fernander said.

According to the Police Commissioner a team has been assembled to investigate certain individuals to be successful in weeding out the criminal element in the country.