Some 3,800 teachers across the country voted in The Bahamas Union of Teachers elections yesterday.

Thirteen positions are up for grabs on the executive board which 38 persons are vying for.

Union President Belinda Wilson is again running for the union’s top position and despite the many challenges she has faced during her tenure in office, she still maintains that she is the right person for the job.

“Since even the last suspension, I would have had an election and the teachers voted overwhelmingly for me.

“I would have defeated my opponent by 606 votes two years ago, so I expect today to have the same support because, yes I might have been suspended, but it was the minority on the executive board that would have done that, it was not the will of the majority of the members.”

“So today, the majority of the members get an opportunity to have their say,” she said.

The biggest thing for the union according to Mrs. Wilson is their industrial agreement.

There are a few internal challenges she is hoping to conquer as well.

“We want to be able to build a new Walker’s Hall because you know we would have built a new hall in Grand Bahama, but we want to build a new Walker’s Hall and there are some other benefits for our members that we are going to focus on for the next term.

Now polls closed at 5pm yesterday.

