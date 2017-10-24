While former Progressive Liberal Party leader Perry Christie has not publicly stated who he will support for leader or chairman of that party, former Tourism Minster Obie Wilchcombe says that Mr. Christie has said that he would be a good fit for the position he is seeking.

Mr. Wilchombe made the revelation while appearing as a guest on the Love 97/ JCN Program “Jones and Company.

“I’m trying to get him to support me.

“He has indicated that he thinks I would be a good fit for the chairmanship of the party. I’ve worked with him, I’ve been loyal to him and his leadership, because I believe that’s imperative for an organization.

“I believe Christie has been misunderstood in many circumstances, I think often times he has been wrongly criticized,” Mr. Wilchcombe said.

Mr. Wilchombe also stated that he does not believe in the antagonistic campaign and “attacking his brothers” and believes that he should be elected chairman based on his ideas, thoughts and relationships and these factors must be in the best interest of the party.

Mr. Wilchombe added that he agrees with calls for the party to rebrand, as he has been a leading voice for this new transformation of the PLP since its crushing defeat at the polls in May.

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Senator Fred Mitchell has since confirmed that he would also be seeking the party’s chairmanship.

He joins several other PLPs who have announced their intentions to vie for chairmanship of the party. They include, former Mortgage Corporation Chairman Alex Storr, former Long Island candidate Glendon Rolle and former Minister of State for Legal Affairs Damian Gomez.