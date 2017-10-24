Challenging senior citizens at a service in recognition of Older Persons and Older Persons month, Anglican Archdeacon James Palacious told the seniors that life still happens over 60.

Referencing the month’s theme “Stepping into the Future: Tapping the Talents, Contributions and Participation of Older Persons in Society,” Archdeacon Palacious in a comical but candid sermon to a packed church of senior citizens told them that their best years are ahead of them, and that they should not live their lives focused on the past.

“You can’t live in the past. There is nothing you can do about the past, but there is everything you can do right now.

“All you can do is say, Lord I thank you for life in my body.

“I [am] too old to commit some of those sins [done in the past] and I pray I don’t commit any now,” Archdeacon Palacious said.

“At some point you have to let go of things of the past,” he said.

The Archdeacon encouraged the senior citizens to rejuvenate, taking care of themselves so that they could enjoy life.

“Enjoy life, nourish your body, you could still exercise too,” Archdeacon Palacious told the senior citizens.

He further told them that they are here to teach and lend support to the up and coming generation.

“It is our duty to influence the next generation and be there for them. Be there to teach them those old values that made us who we are as a people.

“Integrity, honesty, good manners, respect for your elders, respect for your environment, tidiness and cleanliness,” he said.

He told the seniors that it was their duty to make certain that the generation of the future has a foundation laid for them.

“We have to be there to nurture them; that is our duty as seniors in our community and in our family. We have contributed to the generation behind us and we have to contribute to the generation yet born,” Archdeacon Palacious said.

The 27th International Day of Older Persons and Older Persons month was recognized yesterday by the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development and the Department of Social Services Senior Citizens Division with a service and luncheon for senior citizens at Christ The King Anglican Church.