Western Air – the largest privately owned local airline in the country, has completed the Bahamas Civil Aviation Authority’s certificate process and is now adding 50 seater jets to its services.

These new jets are powered by Rolls Royce advanced high efficiency engines and have the ability to fly to international destinations up to 1500 nautical miles.

The company’s Vice President of Operations Rexy Rolle said this will allow Western Air to expand to multiple destinations.

“The 145 jets will allow Western Air to expand to destinations in the Caribbean and Latin America, including Santo Domingo, Cuba, Haiti, Jamaica and Panama, as well as northern destinations such as Toronto, Canada.

“While international destinations are on the horizon, the airline also plans on providing daily jet service between Nassau and Grand Bahama, Marsh Harbour and Exuma.

“Western Air will use its current Saab 340A fleet to add flight service into New Bight, Cat Island and Treasure Cay, Abaco,” she said.

Ms. Rolle saluted those who have played a critical role in the airline achieving this milestone.

“Our crew and our staff have been so motivated and excited about into the 145 jets that they have done things outside of their usual scope.

“They have gone above and beyond studying, like Greg Rolle, and Cai Bartlette, these are some of our captains.

“Then there’s our Chief Pilot Penile. We’ve also had Miguel who is our mechanic, who has gone above and beyond to not only just do what they are told to do, but go beyond to show their interest and excitement in this transition.

“We have an abundance of other individuals that we just don’t have the time to mention, but we just feel that it is important to know that we were completely committed to this certification process, not just us personally, but also our entire team,” she said.

BCAA Director General Charles Beneby said they’re committed to making it easier for their stakeholders to achieve their desired goals in the shortest time.