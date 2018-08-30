A man was yesterday arraigned before Deputy Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain on one count of murder.

26-year-old William Etienne, whose address is unknown, was charged in connection with the August 24th web shop killing of Alvin Strachan.

Reports are that around 10:00 that morning, Etienne allegedly entered the FML Webshop East Street and Balfour Avenue location and headed into the restroom.

Shortly after, patrons heard a shot fired. That shot was soon followed by several others.

It was later discovered that Strachan had been shot multiple times.

The alleged killer was not required to enter a plea.Â

He was remanded to The Bahamas Department of Corrections until October 16, for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Etienne was not represented by an attorney.Â