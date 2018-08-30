The Ministry of the Environment yesterday announced Providence Advisors Waste Resources Development Consortium as the selected bidder for the landfill’s investment and management services.

This job includes the deconstruction, remediation, and operation of the New Providence landfill.

The landfill in the capital has been a vexing problem over the years, and in keeping with their promises the government is now making headway to ensure that this issue remains in the past.

Minister of Environment and Housing Romauld Ferreira said, “this is a watershed moment for the Bahamian society. The number one issue facing The Bahamas was the New Providence Sanitary Landfill and that was because of the risk of fires at that site.”

He added, “you would remember that under the Christie-Davis administration in March 2017 that there was a fire that raged for almost four weeks. Schools had to be evacuated. Residents had to be evacuated. It was a man-made disaster.

“So, what we hope to accomplish through this process is bringing the skill sets, the resources, in association with the ‘awardee’[winning bidder] to resolve the long standing issue.”, he said.

Tall Pines Member of Parliament Donald Saunders said that yesterday marked historic day in both the island and his constituency.

He said, “I promised that I will agitate on their behalf to address this issue, and that I’ve been doing. I’ve been making sure that the government never forgets its commitment, in terms of making sure we put in place a company that is properly able to manage the dump.”

CEO of Providence Advisors Kenwood Kerr told The Journal that the company plans to transform the current landfill into what will be known as the New Providence ecology park.

This project’s projected cost stands at $130 million.

One half of the project will consist of landfill remediation, operations, and management.

The other half will feature renewable energy generation using the waste streams from the land fill.

The site will also feature a public mini-golf course, fitness circuit and ecology park within a buffer zone to provide a “clean and serene oasis for neighbours and visitors.