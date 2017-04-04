Bahamians say they are definitely registered to vote as it is not only their constitutional right but because this is an election where a change needs to come and they hope to be that change.

A day following Prime Minister Perry Christie’s announcement that the House of Assembly would dissolve on Monday April 10th, 2017 ,which leaves Bahamians with seven days to register to vote, Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall says 155,000 Bahamians have already done so.

Mr. Hall says he also expects this number to increase significantly over the next several days.

The Bahama Journal spoke with several residents to see if they had already registered, if not, if they did and why.

“Yes I’ve registered to vote because it’s my constitutional right,” said Lloyd.

“That’s all I’ll say. I registered right after they started allowing persons to register.”

Meantime, Mr. Lightbourne, a Marathon constituent, said he had not registered but he will be going to do so very soon.

“This is a must for me,” he said.

“I don’t like what’s happening so I have to vote.”

Terrance, an Elizabeth constituent, said he has registered and plans to vote simply because as a Bahamian he ought to have a say in which way the country moves.

“I have a say,” he said.

“The thing about it is in life if you don’t register to vote or vote you then don’t have a choice to better your country or you keep it from moving forward, therefore I choose to vote.”

Although he could not give a corresponding number to the number of voters during the country’s last election at this same time, Mr. Hall said when the registry closed in 2012 a total number of 172,128 Bahamians had registered to vote.

With Prime Minister Christie’s announcement of the dissolving of Parliament what this means is that persons who have not registered on or before Tuesday April 11th, 2017 will not be able to vote in the upcoming general election.

Mr. Hall says for those who wish to register or have still not yet picked up their voters cards all depot stations in various constituencies will remain open until April 10th.

The following places are where the pickups can be made: Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium is the distribution centre for the constituents of Mount Moriah, Killarney, Carmichael, Garden Hills and Fort Charlotte.

Remnant Tabernacle Church will be the pickup for the constituents of Southern Shores, Tall Pines, Golden Gates and Golden Isles.

St. George’s Anglican Church Hall will be the pickup for the constituents of Centreville and Freetown.

The Thomas A. Robinson Stadium is the alternate pick up point for the constituents of St. Barnabas and Englerston following a robbery there several days ago.

Wesley Methodist Church will be the pickup point for the constituents of Bain and Grants Town.

William Thompson Auditorium for the constituents of Marathon, Seabreeze and Nassau Village.

The Epiphany Anglican Church for the constituents of Yamacraw and Elizabeth.

St Anne’s and Fox Hill constituents will head to St. Anne’s while Faith United Baptist Church has been chosen as the collection point for Bamboo Town, Pinewood and South Beach constituents.