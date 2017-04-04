Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday said “ringing the bell” would signal an opportunity for a referendum on the “failed” government leadership over the past five years.

This sentiment came a day after Prime Minister Perry Christie announced that he expects to dissolve Parliament on April 11, while simultaneously issuing the Writs of elections.

However, the prime minister did not announce an election date.

Dr. Minnis said calling the election would pave the way for positive changes.

“It gives rise to a new time for Bahamians, an era in which we can build upon the vision for a hopeful and prosperous future that all deserve,” Dr. Minnis said.

“Bahamians will no longer have to suffer under a government that ignores the demand for transparency and accountability. With your vote, a corrupt government that cares more about lining their own pockets than supporting Bahamians can come to an end,” he said.

“And by your vote, the FNM can begin rebuilding a nation that works for Bahamians—one that puts Bahamians back to work, one that will focus on quality education and one that will move quickly to make our communities and neighborhoods safe and secure for everyone,” Dr. Minnis added.

The FNM leader admonished potential voters who have not yet registered to do so.

“You will soon have the opportunity to bring these noble pursuits into reality and contribute to a new era in which the government serves its people and does not take from them. I encourage all Bahamians that have not yet registered to vote to do so by Monday, April 10th,” he said.

“This is the people’s time and your vote for the FNM will bring about aggressive, positive reforms that will create a brighter future for us, our children and grandchildren,” said Dr. Minnis.

Prime Minister Christie too urged voters on Sunday evening to take advantage of the last few days to register for the elections as the cut-off point is April 10th.

When asked by reporters on Monday why an election date was not given, Mr. Christie said that what he wanted to do was give individuals an idea of how much time was left.