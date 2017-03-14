Several stations are now officially open and ready for personâ€™s to pick up their 2017 General Election voterâ€™s cards.

Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall says in order for the process to move as swiftly as possible additional staff has been added in this phase of the voter registration process.

He further noted that personâ€™s can also add to the efficiency by having the receipt initially handed to them on hand when they go to collect the voterâ€™s cards.

The following places are where the pickups can be made.

The Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium is the distribution centre for the constituents of Mount Moriah, Killarney, Carmichael, Garden Hills and Fort Charlotte.

Remnant Tabernacle Church will be the pickup for the constituents of Southern Shores, Tall Pines, Golden Gates and Golden Isles.

St. Georgeâ€™s Anglican Church Hall will be the pickup for the constituents of Centreville and Freetown.

St. Barnabas Parish will be the location for the constituents of St. Barnabas and Englerston.

Wesley Methodist Church will be the pickup point for the constituents of Bain and Grants Town.

William Thompson Auditorium for the constituents of Marathon, Seabreeze and Nassau Village.

The Epiphany Anglican Church for the constituents of Yamacraw and Elizabeth.

St Anneâ€™s and Fox Hill constituents will head to St. Anneâ€™s while Faith United Baptist Church has been chosen as the collection point for Bamboo Town, Pinewood and South Beach constituents.

The public is to be reminded that the stations will remain opened until the 31st of March everyday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

After this date all votersâ€™ card pickups can be made at the Parliamentary Registration Department.

At last count some 130,000 plus Bahamians had already registered to vote.

