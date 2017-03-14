The Department of Social Services team joined arms with the National Emergency Management Agency Sunday in assisting residents of the Jubilee Gardens area.

Deputy Director of Social Services department, Lillian Quant Forbes said they are still trying to accommodate every household, as they have merely assisted in even 15 percent of families relocate temporarily.

“It’s been a challenge. We still have persons who need accommodations.” Miss Quant-Forbes said to members of the press outside of the Jubilee Gardens neighborhood.

“Of the 290 heads of households we accommodated 41 families of 162 persons at various establishments here in New Providence and I say that because we also have hotels and motels but we also got Church of God of Prophecy to assist us with offering their facility to use as well,” Miss Quant-Forbes said.

“On Sunday when we initially came into this area, it was said that we had approximately 600 homes, and of those 600 homes,we had about 290 heads of households coming to the command center to apply for assistance and to go through our registration process.” Miss Quant-Forbes continued.

Miss Quant-Forbes assured that while they have been trying to assist those in temporary relocations, she said they have successfully catered in providing household essentials.

“Each family that came would’ve received an emergency food coupon, which would’ve assisted them with helping to purchase some personal items, because food items would’ve been affected in the homes because of the smoke.”

“A number of residents who live in this area have indicated a lot of them have upper respiratory issues and health issues, and so those were the persons who we assisted in the initial stages to relocate for temporary accommodations.”

Senior Nursing Officer of the Department of Health Judith Scavella revealed the Flamingo Gardens Clinic saw nearly 30 residents who battled respiratory issues as a result of smoke inhalation.