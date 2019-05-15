The Ministry of Education and the United States signed a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) yesterday, reestablishing the Fulbright Fellowship Programme for Bahamians students.

Minister of Education, Jeffery Lloyd, said the relationship goes back some 50 years, adding that the signing culminated two years of work between the Ministry and the US Embassy.

Mr. Lloyd said the signing is an “historical revival of a great benefit for young Bahamians.

“This Fulbright is the most prestigious scholarship opportunity for our young people and it has the great benefit of taking our students beyond the initial tertiary educational level; that is the Bachelors, all the way into their research fields, Master’s as well as PhD’s.

“You would not know that this has been 23 year hiatus as it were, over 23 years since we’ve had a Fulbright Scholar coming from The Bahamas.

“So, it’s very, very momentous today, that we are here and I’m grateful to the United States and Education USA,” Mr. Lloyd said.

The MOU commits The Bahamas and the US to explore opportunities and understanding to advance educational benefits for Bahamians.

Prime Minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis, touted the signing as a wonderful occasion.

“I am thrilled that we are rejoining the prestigious Fulbright Visiting Scholar Programme, which provides grants to approximately 800 foreign scholars from over 95 countries to lecture and/or conduct postdoctoral research at U.S. institutions.

“Additionally, the Fulbright Foreign Student Programme enables graduate students, young professionals and artists to research and study in the United States for one year or longer.

“We look forward to a new generation of Bahamian scholars and artists becoming Fulbright Scholars,” Dr. Minnis said.

The Prime Minister added that the goal and vision of the country is to “help foster the development of 21st century global citizens, who are creative, open to growth, analytical and committed to the promotion of justice for all people”.

Last year 2,100 Bahamian students studied in the US making, it the second largest center of international students from the Caribbean. US Charge d’Affaires, Stephanie Bowers explained that the Fublright Programme is a prestigious and competitive program.

“This flagship programme is more than a scholarship. It is a life altering program designed to build leaders and innovators.

“Since its inception, the Fulbright Programme has prepared participants to address global challenges. Regardless of their academic interest, what Fulbright scholars have in common is the potential for leadership, a passion for building bridges between two nations, and the ability to forge ahead independently and accomplish their goals,” Mrs. Bowers said.

Bahamians who benefited from the Fulbright Scholarship Programme in the past include former Governor General Dame Ivy Dumont, E. Clement Bethel, Dr. Rhonda Chipman Johnson and Dr. Brendamae Cleare.

The last time a Bahamian was awarded the Fulbright Scholarship was in 1996.