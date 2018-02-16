The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), The Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) and the Strike Force Unit all received new high tech gear uniforms and equipment as a gift courtesy from The United States Embassy.

During a press conference yesterday at Police Headquarters on East Street, U.S Embassy Chargé D’Affaires James Denver Herren said the equipment is being transferred to the RBPF to protect the officers who participate under Operations Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands (OPBAT).

Speaking to the press about the new equipment and uniforms, Mr. Herren stated, “this is a noble cause because here, Bahamian and US law enforcement officials come together in this noble pursuit.

“To take it one step further, instead of merely defending the community or remaining on the line, they descend into the chaos to prevent crime.

“To prepare for the flow of illegal firearms and reduce the demand for illicit drugs, it takes a combined effort by a diverse group of stakeholders on both sides to achieve success against the criminal groups operating within and between our two countries,” Mr. Herren said.

Last year, OPBAT conducted searches which led to the seizures of nine hundred and fifty kilograms of cocaine, nearly fifty -seven thousand pounds of Marijuana and 15,580 Marijuana plants and the arrest of 148 persons for drug trafficking.

“The United States and the Bahamas have enjoyed a long standing history of cooperation. It is our hope that this equipment will help protect the valuable officers of the RBPF.

“These are tangible results that demonstrate the merit of our joint operations. Our combined efforts to decrease the flow of illegal drugs and to increase public safety and security for both of our nations,” Mr. Herren said.