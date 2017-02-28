University of The Bahamas (UB) once again making strides as the institution officially launched its new athletics brand and introduced its new mascot yesterday at the Harry C. Moore Library and Information Centre at the campus.

With enthusiastic athletic students, faculty and staff, President Dr. Rodney Smith noted that the process of rebranding the College of The Bahamas to the University of The Bahamas started almost seven years ago, when a Request For a Proposal (RFP) of the same was sent out.

“This process of rebranding started back in 2010, and we sent out an RFP back then and we got some submissions.

“But things really didn’t start moving until we heard from one of our graduates, who actually started having these images in his head and started drawing these images, putting them on paper, and he also had a massive athletic campaign, a spirited campaign in his head,” Dr. Smith said.

The atheletics brand and mascot, “Mingoes”, is the brainchild of alumnus Renward Mortimer, who noted with much enthusiasm noted that as a proud alumnus it was a team effort that got UB to the point of the launch.

“I represent a team effort, working in collaboration with the institution stakeholders to develop and deliver the University of The Bahamas brand and Mingoes mascot. Both are results of dedicated research, spirited debates, brainstorming, concept development, illustrations, preparations, all from Spring 2016.

“It was important for us to listen and incorporate the recommendations of COB now UB and the community as it is our concept.

“Our mascot is a majestic, Flamingo like representation of what we see in UB; it is the essence of our spirit. This spirited beast is fierce, it is bold, it is courageous,” Mr. Mortimer said.

Mortimer also noted that through the leadership of the President of UB many of the persons that worked on the project were ambitious young persons who were excited for the platform to express themselves creatively, through imagination and tenacity.

Noting that this is an historical occasion in the life of the University, Dr. Smith acknowledged that although there was some doubt and hesitation about the mascot being a flamingo, Mortimer’s presentation of the “Mingoes” brought clarity and confidence.

“How are you going to make a bird look like he’s fierce, a fighter? Renward started showing these different images. He educated us about the fact that the Flamingo has a very rich and interesting life.

“He taught us about the habits of the Flamingo, that they can attack, but they have a tendency to move in large numbers, together, they are also a very strong and united team. Then he introduced us to the idea of ‘UB Mingoes’.

“This is a very historic day for the University of The Bahamas, our student athletes are already making their presence felt in the country as well as outside of the country, and this is just an indication of what is to be coming down the road.

“We are going to be competitive, we are going to be winners, and we are going to be bringing back trophies and we will be hosting tournaments in The Bahamas in years to come,” Dr. Smith said.

Also excited about the brand is UB’s athletics director Kimberly Rolle who noted that for some time the athletics department has been working towards improving the area of sports at the university level.

“Over the past three years, the Athletic Department has worked assiduously to develop competitive teams and to attract the very best cadre of student athletes and coaches. We’re beginning to see the results and efforts in the performance of our athletes locally and internationally,” Mrs. Rolle said.

The total revolution of the branding came at a cost of some $95,000 and was undertaken by an illustrative team of young people throughout the Commonwealth.

The launch of the new athletics brand follows the chartering of the University of The Bahamas on 10th November, 2016 and comes as the institution is seeking to strategically develop its athletics programmes.