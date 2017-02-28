Over the weekend a male was taken into custody for the possession of illegal firearm in Grand Bahama.

According to reports, around 11:00 p.m., on Sunday night, police were on routine patrol on East Sunrise Highway, when they approached a suspicious vehicle.

Subsequently, a male was searched and found in possession of a .40 pistol with six live rounds of ammunition in his waist.

The young man was arrested and taken into police custody.

Investigations into the matter continue.

A few weeks ago, Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade reported that a total of 875 firearms and ammunition were seized for the year thus far.

At the time he admonished parents of young people in particular, to strongly discourage their children from obtaining and using illegal firearms.

The Bahama Journal recently asked Commissioner Greenslade where the illegal guns and ammunitions are being supplied from.

He said the devices are coming from The United States; noting that the issue is currently being addressed with the US.