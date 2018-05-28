Categorized | National News

UB’s largest graduation

Posted on 28 May 2018. by Jones Bahamas

The University of The Bahamas graduated  700 students  last  Thursday – the biggest graduation at the University to date.

While 700 students graduated, 900 students crossed the threshold.  The other 200 students either graduated before the spring 2018 semester or had  another class to complete in the following semester.

Although the skies were overcast, that did little to dampen the spirits of the 900 students who crossed the floor  during the university’s spring commencement exercise.

Donned in their traditional robes, the group was the first ever to wear decorated shoals and mortarboards.

This  was the focus of a recent standoff between the student body and University officials.

The University eventually agreed that each graduate may wear an academic stole representing a Greek organization, honor society or a registered club along with the distinction honor cord where applicable. 

However, the wearing of decorated mortarboards was  for  this year only.

Reflecting on her time at UB was Charleena Constantakis, the recipient of the Governor General award, whose  journey at the then College of The Bahamas started in fall 2013. 

She commended her peers for their courage and determination, for pushing on despite the trials and tribulation and finishing strong.

To her professors, she said that the work was hard, the homework and tests exhausting,  but the knowledge gained was worth while. 

With an extreme sense of joy and pride, some UB graduates described their feelings of graduating as unexplainable, a dream come through and a goal reached.

The  new University of The Bahamas graduates join the University’s 18,000 alumni.

