Man dies in Traffic Mishap

Posted on 28 May 2018. by Jones Bahamas

Another traffic  accident  in the capital on Saturday  morning left a man dead. 

Reports said that a man driving a purple and gray Toyota Tacoma on Prince Charles drive lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree. 

The victim’s identity has not been revealed; however traffic officers continue their investigations on the matter. 

Police  also report the discovery of  60.2 pounds of suspected marijuana with an estimated street value of $60,000.

Officers  searched a vessel docked on East Bay Street around 1:30 Saturday morning and  discovered 12 packages of the drugs  onboard.   One Bahamian male  along with five foreign nationals were taken into custody. 

They are expected to face the Magistrate’s Court next week. 

Police also conducted  a search onboard a local mail boat docked at Potter’s Cay Dock on Saturday morning and  discovered 1 ½ pounds of suspected marijuana in one if the vessels cabins. 

This quantity has an estimated street value of $1,000, and a Bahamian male was taken into custody on this matter. 

He is also expected to be formally charged next week at the Magistrate’s Court. 

Police also uncovered  a nine millimeter pistol with seven rounds of ammunition around 3AM on Saturday. 

Officers said  acting on information, they  conducted a search of a 2006 Buick Car on Collin Avenue and fifth terrace, Centerville and   found the weapon.

A male and female were taken into custody awaiting arraignment next week.

