Another traffic accident in the capital on Saturday morning left a man dead.

Reports said that a man driving a purple and gray Toyota Tacoma on Prince Charles drive lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree.

The victim’s identity has not been revealed; however traffic officers continue their investigations on the matter.

Police also report the discovery of 60.2 pounds of suspected marijuana with an estimated street value of $60,000.

Officers searched a vessel docked on East Bay Street around 1:30 Saturday morning and discovered 12 packages of the drugs onboard. One Bahamian male along with five foreign nationals were taken into custody.

They are expected to face the Magistrate’s Court next week.

Police also conducted a search onboard a local mail boat docked at Potter’s Cay Dock on Saturday morning and discovered 1 ½ pounds of suspected marijuana in one if the vessels cabins.

This quantity has an estimated street value of $1,000, and a Bahamian male was taken into custody on this matter.

He is also expected to be formally charged next week at the Magistrate’s Court.

Police also uncovered a nine millimeter pistol with seven rounds of ammunition around 3AM on Saturday.

Officers said acting on information, they conducted a search of a 2006 Buick Car on Collin Avenue and fifth terrace, Centerville and found the weapon.

A male and female were taken into custody awaiting arraignment next week.