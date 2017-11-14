Since switching to university status the University of The Bahamas (UB) has made a number of changes. However, there’s still more to come.

Provost Linda Davis says they have begun program reviews and will continue to expand in an effort to attract both international and local students.

“I think in large measure the kind of programs we’re going to begin to roll out will attract a wider cross-section of persons and when parents and guardians hear about the fact for example that there will be more International programs, exchange programs, faculty-led experiences, there will be an appeal for Bahamians to have an international experience locally and for a very reasonable price,” Davis said.

As the University of The Bahamas just celebrated their one year anniversary, Davis said strategic partnerships with both corporate Bahamas and tertiary institutions are important for further growth.

“We’re extremely interested in partnering with post-secondary institutions. Not only The Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute, but also the Lowell J Mortimer Maritime Academy. We’ve already reached out to Bahamas Baptist College to partner with them to allow access points and seamless entry for more persons who would like to access higher education,” Davis said.

She said partnerships regionally and internationally are underway to bring joint degrees and dual degrees.

These steps, she said, will assist in growing UB and eliminating the need for universities from abroad to come here and offer programs.