Two men were arraigned yesterday for that major drug bust that took place in Exuma last week.

Thirty-six year-old Bartholomew Pinder and 29-year-old Billy Robinson appeared before magistrate Derence Rolle- Davis yesterday facing one count of possession of dangerous drugs and intent to supply and four counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

The particulars are that around 3:00am on Wednesday November 8th, when a team of officers assigned to the Drug Enforcement Unit and the

Police Marine Support Unit, assisted by U.S drug enforcement agents, were conducting a maritime drug interdiction operation in the area of Highbourne Cay, Exuma, when they spotted a go-fast vessel with two Bahamian adult males onboard.

Police say a chase ensued, during which time they observed the two males throwing packages into the water. The vessel was later stopped and the two male suspects were arrested.

The officers were able to retrieve six (6) bales of marijuana from the water which was later valued at over 400 pounds.

The pair plead not guilty to all the charges and were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until January 8th 2018.