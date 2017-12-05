Centers of Excellence being developed at The University of The Bahamas are going to be critical in nation-building and in the diversification of the Bahamian economy, according to the University’s President, Doctor Rodney Smith.

While appearing as a guest on the Love 97/JCN radio and television program “Jones and Company”, Dr. Smith cited “centers of excellence” as pivotal institutions that are needed to help the country move forward.

“We believe that through our centers of excellence throughout the country, for instance, our center of excellence in San Salvador that focuses on anthropology, oceanography, geology, then one we’re planning to build in Exuma will focus on environmental sustainability.

“In Grand Bahama, we’re looking at entrepreneurial studies and we’ll put our largest business incubator in Grand Bahama. We believe that creating centers of excellence throughout the country will help us create hybrid programs that will attract students and faculty from around the world,” Dr. Smith said.

Speaking on the funding for these centers, the president said the university will ultimately tap into some international markets.

“Locally, we have to depend on our corporate partners and individual donors; but equally we have to depend on the international community. There are foundations and agencies internationally that award grants and funding to universities around the world and in developing countries.

“The University of The Bahamas has not tapped into these resources before,” Dr. Smith said.

Dr. Smith also said that acquiring globally recognized accreditations is another important component for the institution – a process that has already begun.

The university recently held its President’s Gala which exceeded the goal of $500,000 in cash and pledges for the endowed scholarship fund to support first-generation university students.