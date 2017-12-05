Police presence will be increased day, night, weekly and around the clock, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Stephen Dean told the media yesterday.

With Christmas only 20 days away, The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) wants to ensure Bahamians they will be prevalent during this Christmas Season as police presence will be increased.

In the recent weeks, it has been said that crime is down overall, according to National Security Minister, Marvin Dames.

Likewise, ACP Stephen Dean feels inspired about the downward trend of crime.

Addressing a press briefing at Police Headquarters, Mr. Dean said, “thing are trending downwards and by the grace of God, I think he has helped us with this crime, but more importantly he has inspired some of us to use some initiatives,” Mr. Dean told reporters.

He also talked about the prevalence of gangs and how crime has heightened as a result of gang leaders communicating with other gang leaders outside the country.

“The anti-gang and anti-firearms unit has seen some inroads, because they have had specific assignments to target some self-proclaim gang leader and gang members and persons who have been known to traffic firearms and arm robberies.

“We have been targeting these persons, paying some attention to them using all of our resources in those directions. We have a lot of ongoing investigations on a number of persons,” Mr. Dean stated.

Additionally, the RBPF has been working arduously to combat these gangs along and the anti- firearms.

With regards to further increasing police visibility, operations will be increased 24 hours a day.

“We feel that based on the strategies put in place, based on the plans led by this commission that we’ve put in place, we begin to reap some dividends, but we are not resting on our laurels,” Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police said.

In light of all the seemingly downward crime, according to law officials, Mr. Dean did disclose that more persons have been coming forth to report crime, more than ever. The crime tip hotline has received an increased number of calls.

“What we have seen increasing more, is the involvement of the Bahamian public. We have seen the calls and tips that come in, which has helped us around the clock.

“We have been getting more calls since we put the incident room in CDU (Central Detective Unit). Also, with Crime Stoppers we are receiving anonymous calls that is helping us,” Mr. Dean said.